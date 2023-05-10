CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 643¾ 647¾ 629¾ 643¼ — ¼ Sep 655 659¼ 641½ 654¼ —1 Dec 672¼ 676 658½ 671¼ —1¼ Mar 686¼ 687¼ 670¾ 683 —1 May 693 693 677¼ 687¾ —2½ Jul 693 693 679¾ 689 —2½ Sep 693¼ 701 693¼ 701 Dec 709½ 715 704¾ 713½ —2 Est. sales 82,738. Tue.’s sales 108,693 Tue.’s open int 367,130 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642 649¾ 637¼ 646¼ +4 Jul 585¼ 596 579 594¾ +10 Sep 519 522 512¼ 521¾ +2¾ Dec 518¼ 521¼ 512¼ 520¼ +2 Mar 529½ 530¾ 522½ 530 +1¾ May 535 536¾ 529 535¾ +1 Jul 538 539½ 532¼ 538¾ +¼ Sep 511¼ 516 511 515 —1½ Dec 511 513¼ 505¾ 512 +½ Mar 517½ 519¼ 516¾ 519 +¼ Dec 478½ 478½ 478¼ 478¼ +2 Est. sales 309,291. Tue.’s sales 347,447 Tue.’s open int 1,269,874, up 10,169 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 335¼ 340 330¾ 338½ +1¼ Sep 340¼ 341 340¼ 341 +1¾ Dec 347¼ 348½ 344¾ 348½ +1½ Mar 357 357 357 357 +½ Est. sales 362. Tue.’s sales 522 Tue.’s open int 4,577 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1459¾ 1459¾ 1444 1445¾ —6 Jul 1414½ 1418¼ 1402½ 1405 —9¼ Aug 1347½ 1350 1337 1338¾ —8¾ Sep 1275 1279 1268 1269¾ —5¾ Nov 1255 1258 1248¼ 1250¾ —3¾ Jan 1264½ 1267¾ 1258¼ 1261¼ —3¼ Mar 1267¾ 1271½ 1262¼ 1265¼ —2¾ May 1274¾ 1277½ 1268½ 1270¾ —3 Jul 1278½ 1281½ 1272½ 1275½ —2¼ Aug 1264¼ 1264¼ 1264¼ 1264¼ —1½ Nov 1224 1227 1218¾ 1220¼ —2½ May 1203¾ 1203¾ 1203¾ 1203¾ —2½ Jul 1210½ 1210½ 1210½ 1210½ — ¼ Est. sales 126,583. Tue.’s sales 191,856 Tue.’s open int 618,744, up 3,802

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.