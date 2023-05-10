Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 643¾ 647¾ 629¾ 643¼ ¼
Sep 655 659¼ 641½ 654¼ —1
Dec 672¼ 676 658½ 671¼ —1¼
Mar 686¼ 687¼ 670¾ 683 —1
May 693 693 677¼ 687¾ —2½
Jul 693 693 679¾ 689 —2½
Sep 693¼ 701 693¼ 701
Dec 709½ 715 704¾ 713½ —2
Est. sales 82,738. Tue.’s sales 108,693
Tue.’s open int 367,130
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 642 649¾ 637¼ 646¼ +4
Jul 585¼ 596 579 594¾ +10
Sep 519 522 512¼ 521¾ +2¾
Dec 518¼ 521¼ 512¼ 520¼ +2
Mar 529½ 530¾ 522½ 530 +1¾
May 535 536¾ 529 535¾ +1
Jul 538 539½ 532¼ 538¾
Sep 511¼ 516 511 515 —1½
Dec 511 513¼ 505¾ 512
Mar 517½ 519¼ 516¾ 519
Dec 478½ 478½ 478¼ 478¼ +2
Est. sales 309,291. Tue.’s sales 347,447
Tue.’s open int 1,269,874, up 10,169
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 335¼ 340 330¾ 338½ +1¼
Sep 340¼ 341 340¼ 341 +1¾
Dec 347¼ 348½ 344¾ 348½ +1½
Mar 357 357 357 357
Est. sales 362. Tue.’s sales 522
Tue.’s open int 4,577
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1459¾ 1459¾ 1444 1445¾ —6
Jul 1414½ 1418¼ 1402½ 1405 —9¼
Aug 1347½ 1350 1337 1338¾ —8¾
Sep 1275 1279 1268 1269¾ —5¾
Nov 1255 1258 1248¼ 1250¾ —3¾
Jan 1264½ 1267¾ 1258¼ 1261¼ —3¼
Mar 1267¾ 1271½ 1262¼ 1265¼ —2¾
May 1274¾ 1277½ 1268½ 1270¾ —3
Jul 1278½ 1281½ 1272½ 1275½ —2¼
Aug 1264¼ 1264¼ 1264¼ 1264¼ —1½
Nov 1224 1227 1218¾ 1220¼ —2½
May 1203¾ 1203¾ 1203¾ 1203¾ —2½
Jul 1210½ 1210½ 1210½ 1210½ ¼
Est. sales 126,583. Tue.’s sales 191,856
Tue.’s open int 618,744, up 3,802

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up