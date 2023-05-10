CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|643¾
|647¾
|629¾
|643¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|655
|659¼
|641½
|654¼
|—1
|Dec
|672¼
|676
|658½
|671¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|686¼
|687¼
|670¾
|683
|—1
|May
|693
|693
|677¼
|687¾
|—2½
|Jul
|693
|693
|679¾
|689
|—2½
|Sep
|693¼
|701
|693¼
|701
|Dec
|709½
|715
|704¾
|713½
|—2
|Est. sales 82,738.
|Tue.’s sales 108,693
|Tue.’s open int 367,130
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|642
|649¾
|637¼
|646¼
|+4
|Jul
|585¼
|596
|579
|594¾
|+10
|Sep
|519
|522
|512¼
|521¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|518¼
|521¼
|512¼
|520¼
|+2
|Mar
|529½
|530¾
|522½
|530
|+1¾
|May
|535
|536¾
|529
|535¾
|+1
|Jul
|538
|539½
|532¼
|538¾
|+¼
|Sep
|511¼
|516
|511
|515
|—1½
|Dec
|511
|513¼
|505¾
|512
|+½
|Mar
|517½
|519¼
|516¾
|519
|+¼
|Dec
|478½
|478½
|478¼
|478¼
|+2
|Est. sales 309,291.
|Tue.’s sales 347,447
|Tue.’s open int 1,269,874,
|up 10,169
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|335¼
|340
|330¾
|338½
|+1¼
|Sep
|340¼
|341
|340¼
|341
|+1¾
|Dec
|347¼
|348½
|344¾
|348½
|+1½
|Mar
|357
|357
|357
|357
|+½
|Est. sales 362.
|Tue.’s sales 522
|Tue.’s open int 4,577
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1459¾
|1459¾
|1444
|1445¾
|—6
|Jul
|1414½
|1418¼
|1402½
|1405
|—9¼
|Aug
|1347½
|1350
|1337
|1338¾
|—8¾
|Sep
|1275
|1279
|1268
|1269¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1255
|1258
|1248¼
|1250¾
|—3¾
|Jan
|1264½
|1267¾
|1258¼
|1261¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|1267¾
|1271½
|1262¼
|1265¼
|—2¾
|May
|1274¾
|1277½
|1268½
|1270¾
|—3
|Jul
|1278½
|1281½
|1272½
|1275½
|—2¼
|Aug
|1264¼
|1264¼
|1264¼
|1264¼
|—1½
|Nov
|1224
|1227
|1218¾
|1220¼
|—2½
|May
|1203¾
|1203¾
|1203¾
|1203¾
|—2½
|Jul
|1210½
|1210½
|1210½
|1210½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 126,583.
|Tue.’s sales 191,856
|Tue.’s open int 618,744,
|up 3,802
