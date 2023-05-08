CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|647½
|647½
|641
|641
|—6
|Jul
|662
|669
|652¼
|654
|—6¼
|Sep
|673½
|680
|664
|665¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|689¾
|695¾
|680¾
|682¾
|—4½
|Mar
|697
|705
|691½
|693½
|—4
|May
|698
|708½
|697
|698½
|—3
|Jul
|703¾
|705½
|696¼
|698¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|708¾
|708¾
|708
|708½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|727¾
|727¾
|722½
|722¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 85,649.
|Fri.’s sales 120,657
|Fri.’s open int 369,612
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|652¾
|658½
|651½
|657½
|+4¼
|Jul
|596½
|600
|593¾
|598¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|536¾
|539½
|530
|533
|—4
|Dec
|534¾
|537
|526¾
|529¼
|—5½
|Mar
|543¾
|545¼
|536
|538½
|—5
|May
|548¾
|550¾
|542
|544
|—5¼
|Jul
|552
|553¼
|545
|546¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|524¾
|525
|521½
|521½
|—6
|Dec
|519½
|520
|514½
|514½
|—6¼
|Mar
|526¾
|526¾
|526¾
|526¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|480
|481¾
|477¾
|477¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 191,864.
|Fri.’s sales 260,117
|Fri.’s open int 1,251,115,
|up 2,341
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|329
|340
|327
|338½
|+9½
|Sep
|335¾
|342
|334¾
|340
|+7¾
|Dec
|343½
|350¾
|343½
|348¾
|+6½
|Mar
|355
|355
|355
|355
|+2¼
|Est. sales 963.
|Fri.’s sales 671
|Fri.’s open int 5,025
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1477
|1477
|1464½
|1466¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|1436½
|1446¾
|1430
|1434¼
|—2¼
|Aug
|1374¾
|1382¾
|1364
|1366¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|1301½
|1306½
|1288½
|1290½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1282½
|1285¾
|1268
|1270¾
|—9¼
|Jan
|1289½
|1294
|1277¼
|1279¾
|—8¾
|Mar
|1288½
|1294½
|1280¼
|1282½
|—7¼
|May
|1294¾
|1297¾
|1285¾
|1287
|—6¼
|Jul
|1296
|1299¾
|1289
|1290½
|—5
|Nov
|1237½
|1243½
|1231
|1233½
|—4¾
|Jul
|1225½
|1225½
|1225½
|1225½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 122,694.
|Fri.’s sales 175,363
|Fri.’s open int 609,716,
|up 3,112
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.