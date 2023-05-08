CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 647½ 647½ 641 641 —6 Jul 662 669 652¼ 654 —6¼ Sep 673½ 680 664 665¾ —5¾ Dec 689¾ 695¾ 680¾ 682¾ —4½ Mar 697 705 691½ 693½ —4 May 698 708½ 697 698½ —3 Jul 703¾ 705½ 696¼ 698¾ — ½ Sep 708¾ 708¾ 708 708½ — ¼ Dec 727¾ 727¾ 722½ 722¾ —1¼ Est. sales 85,649. Fri.’s sales 120,657 Fri.’s open int 369,612 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 652¾ 658½ 651½ 657½ +4¼ Jul 596½ 600 593¾ 598¾ +2¼ Sep 536¾ 539½ 530 533 —4 Dec 534¾ 537 526¾ 529¼ —5½ Mar 543¾ 545¼ 536 538½ —5 May 548¾ 550¾ 542 544 —5¼ Jul 552 553¼ 545 546¾ —5¼ Sep 524¾ 525 521½ 521½ —6 Dec 519½ 520 514½ 514½ —6¼ Mar 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ — ¾ Dec 480 481¾ 477¾ 477¾ —3¾ Est. sales 191,864. Fri.’s sales 260,117 Fri.’s open int 1,251,115, up 2,341 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 329 340 327 338½ +9½ Sep 335¾ 342 334¾ 340 +7¾ Dec 343½ 350¾ 343½ 348¾ +6½ Mar 355 355 355 355 +2¼ Est. sales 963. Fri.’s sales 671 Fri.’s open int 5,025 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1477 1477 1464½ 1466¾ —2¼ Jul 1436½ 1446¾ 1430 1434¼ —2¼ Aug 1374¾ 1382¾ 1364 1366¼ —7¼ Sep 1301½ 1306½ 1288½ 1290½ —9¼ Nov 1282½ 1285¾ 1268 1270¾ —9¼ Jan 1289½ 1294 1277¼ 1279¾ —8¾ Mar 1288½ 1294½ 1280¼ 1282½ —7¼ May 1294¾ 1297¾ 1285¾ 1287 —6¼ Jul 1296 1299¾ 1289 1290½ —5 Nov 1237½ 1243½ 1231 1233½ —4¾ Jul 1225½ 1225½ 1225½ 1225½ +4¼ Est. sales 122,694. Fri.’s sales 175,363 Fri.’s open int 609,716, up 3,112

