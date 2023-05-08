Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 647½ 647½ 641 641 —6
Jul 662 669 652¼ 654 —6¼
Sep 673½ 680 664 665¾ —5¾
Dec 689¾ 695¾ 680¾ 682¾ —4½
Mar 697 705 691½ 693½ —4
May 698 708½ 697 698½ —3
Jul 703¾ 705½ 696¼ 698¾ ½
Sep 708¾ 708¾ 708 708½ ¼
Dec 727¾ 727¾ 722½ 722¾ —1¼
Est. sales 85,649. Fri.’s sales 120,657
Fri.’s open int 369,612
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 652¾ 658½ 651½ 657½ +4¼
Jul 596½ 600 593¾ 598¾ +2¼
Sep 536¾ 539½ 530 533 —4
Dec 534¾ 537 526¾ 529¼ —5½
Mar 543¾ 545¼ 536 538½ —5
May 548¾ 550¾ 542 544 —5¼
Jul 552 553¼ 545 546¾ —5¼
Sep 524¾ 525 521½ 521½ —6
Dec 519½ 520 514½ 514½ —6¼
Mar 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ ¾
Dec 480 481¾ 477¾ 477¾ —3¾
Est. sales 191,864. Fri.’s sales 260,117
Fri.’s open int 1,251,115, up 2,341
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 329 340 327 338½ +9½
Sep 335¾ 342 334¾ 340 +7¾
Dec 343½ 350¾ 343½ 348¾ +6½
Mar 355 355 355 355 +2¼
Est. sales 963. Fri.’s sales 671
Fri.’s open int 5,025
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1477 1477 1464½ 1466¾ —2¼
Jul 1436½ 1446¾ 1430 1434¼ —2¼
Aug 1374¾ 1382¾ 1364 1366¼ —7¼
Sep 1301½ 1306½ 1288½ 1290½ —9¼
Nov 1282½ 1285¾ 1268 1270¾ —9¼
Jan 1289½ 1294 1277¼ 1279¾ —8¾
Mar 1288½ 1294½ 1280¼ 1282½ —7¼
May 1294¾ 1297¾ 1285¾ 1287 —6¼
Jul 1296 1299¾ 1289 1290½ —5
Nov 1237½ 1243½ 1231 1233½ —4¾
Jul 1225½ 1225½ 1225½ 1225½ +4¼
Est. sales 122,694. Fri.’s sales 175,363
Fri.’s open int 609,716, up 3,112

