Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 624 625¼ 624 625¼ —1
Jul 642 650¾ 629¼ 644¾ +5
Sep 654 661¾ 640¼ 656¼ +5½
Dec 670 678¼ 656½ 673½ +6¾
Mar 681¾ 688¼ 668 684¾ +6¾
May 687¾ 692½ 674 689¾ +5½
Jul 688¾ 691 674½ 689 +4½
Dec 711¾ 715¾ 701¼ 714 +2½
May 725 725 725 725 —1½
Est. sales 99,825. Wed.’s sales 15,620
Wed.’s open int 373,338
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 642¼ 649½ 637½ 645 ¼
Jul 588½ 592 579 588¾
Sep 531¾ 534¾ 524½ 529 —2¾
Dec 531 533¼ 522¾ 527½ —3
Mar 540 543¼ 533¼ 537¼ —3¼
May 546½ 549¼ 539½ 542¾ —3¾
Jul 550 552½ 542¾ 546½ —3½
Sep 527 527 522¼ 524¼ —3½
Dec 519 523½ 515 516¾ —3¾
Mar 527 527 522 522¼ —5¼
Dec 484½ 484½ 480 484½ +2
Dec 462 468 462 468 —2
Est. sales 244,213. Wed.’s sales 351,336
Wed.’s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 311½ 322¼ 310¼ 318¾ +8½
Sep 319¾ 324 319 324 +6¾
Dec 335 336½ 332¾ 332¾ +4
Mar 345 347 345 347 +7¼
Est. sales 421. Wed.’s sales 366
Wed.’s open int 5,315, up 141
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1448 1454 1438¾ 1451½ +3½
Jul 1415¼ 1423½ 1405 1418¾ +1¼
Aug 1360 1364¼ 1347¾ 1360 —1¾
Sep 1292¾ 1293½ 1278 1286¾ —6
Nov 1272 1273¾ 1258¼ 1266¾ —5½
Jan 1282 1283½ 1268¼ 1276½ —5¾
Mar 1284¼ 1286½ 1271½ 1279¼ —7¼
May 1291 1291¼ 1276¾ 1283½ —8½
Jul 1295 1295 1280½ 1287¾ —7¾
Aug 1275½ 1275½ 1275½ 1275½ —7¾
Nov 1233¾ 1236¾ 1225¾ 1229½ —9¼
Nov 1161¾ 1166¾ 1161¾ 1166¾ —3¼
Est. sales 142,256. Wed.’s sales 244,134
Wed.’s open int 600,635

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

