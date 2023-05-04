CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 624 625¼ 624 625¼ —1 Jul 642 650¾ 629¼ 644¾ +5 Sep 654 661¾ 640¼ 656¼ +5½ Dec 670 678¼ 656½ 673½ +6¾ Mar 681¾ 688¼ 668 684¾ +6¾ May 687¾ 692½ 674 689¾ +5½ Jul 688¾ 691 674½ 689 +4½ Dec 711¾ 715¾ 701¼ 714 +2½ May 725 725 725 725 —1½ Est. sales 99,825. Wed.’s sales 15,620 Wed.’s open int 373,338 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642¼ 649½ 637½ 645 — ¼ Jul 588½ 592 579 588¾ +¼ Sep 531¾ 534¾ 524½ 529 —2¾ Dec 531 533¼ 522¾ 527½ —3 Mar 540 543¼ 533¼ 537¼ —3¼ May 546½ 549¼ 539½ 542¾ —3¾ Jul 550 552½ 542¾ 546½ —3½ Sep 527 527 522¼ 524¼ —3½ Dec 519 523½ 515 516¾ —3¾ Mar 527 527 522 522¼ —5¼ Dec 484½ 484½ 480 484½ +2 Dec 462 468 462 468 —2 Est. sales 244,213. Wed.’s sales 351,336 Wed.’s open int 1,227,035, up 3,081 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 311½ 322¼ 310¼ 318¾ +8½ Sep 319¾ 324 319 324 +6¾ Dec 335 336½ 332¾ 332¾ +4 Mar 345 347 345 347 +7¼ Est. sales 421. Wed.’s sales 366 Wed.’s open int 5,315, up 141 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1448 1454 1438¾ 1451½ +3½ Jul 1415¼ 1423½ 1405 1418¾ +1¼ Aug 1360 1364¼ 1347¾ 1360 —1¾ Sep 1292¾ 1293½ 1278 1286¾ —6 Nov 1272 1273¾ 1258¼ 1266¾ —5½ Jan 1282 1283½ 1268¼ 1276½ —5¾ Mar 1284¼ 1286½ 1271½ 1279¼ —7¼ May 1291 1291¼ 1276¾ 1283½ —8½ Jul 1295 1295 1280½ 1287¾ —7¾ Aug 1275½ 1275½ 1275½ 1275½ —7¾ Nov 1233¾ 1236¾ 1225¾ 1229½ —9¼ Nov 1161¾ 1166¾ 1161¾ 1166¾ —3¼ Est. sales 142,256. Wed.’s sales 244,134 Wed.’s open int 600,635

