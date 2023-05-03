CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|596
|620¾
|596
|620¾
|+25¼
|Jul
|609¼
|639
|603¾
|637¾
|+28½
|Sep
|620
|650¼
|615½
|648¾
|+28¼
|Dec
|638
|666¾
|632¾
|664
|+26¼
|Mar
|650¼
|677¾
|645¾
|675½
|+25
|May
|657¼
|682
|653½
|680½
|+23¼
|Jul
|658½
|680
|656¾
|678¾
|+19½
|Sep
|690
|690
|682¾
|687¼
|+16¼
|Dec
|690
|705¼
|690
|699
|+10
|Mar
|720
|720
|720
|720
|+18
|Est. sales 126,233.
|Tue.’s sales 109,880
|Tue.’s open int 373,634,
|up 1,598
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|636½
|645
|626½
|645
|+7
|Jul
|579
|589¾
|569¼
|589¾
|+9¾
|Sep
|518½
|530
|512½
|530
|+9¼
|Dec
|518½
|529
|512½
|528¾
|+9
|Mar
|528¾
|538¼
|523
|538¼
|+8¼
|May
|535¼
|544¼
|529¾
|544
|+7½
|Jul
|539¼
|547½
|533½
|547½
|+7¼
|Sep
|520¼
|525½
|516
|524
|+3¾
|Dec
|515
|519¾
|510
|519½
|+4¼
|Mar
|520
|525½
|520
|525
|+2½
|Dec
|480
|483
|478
|482
|+2
|Dec
|469¼
|469¼
|469¼
|469¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 277,483.
|Tue.’s sales 328,289
|Tue.’s open int 1,223,954,
|up 3,893
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|294
|294
|294
|294
|+2½
|Jul
|303¼
|310
|301¼
|310
|+7½
|Dec
|324
|327½
|323½
|327½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 319.
|Tue.’s sales 202
|Tue.’s open int 5,174,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1435
|1447
|1422
|1447
|+7½
|Jul
|1411
|1418
|1392¼
|1416½
|+5¾
|Aug
|1358
|1361¾
|1340½
|1360¾
|+2½
|Sep
|1287¾
|1292½
|1272¼
|1291¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1267
|1271¼
|1252¼
|1270¾
|+3½
|Jan
|1275½
|1281½
|1263¼
|1281
|+4¼
|Mar
|1279
|1285¾
|1268½
|1285
|+5½
|May
|1280½
|1291½
|1274½
|1290¾
|+6
|Jul
|1284½
|1295
|1279¼
|1295
|+6¾
|Nov
|1231
|1236¼
|1224¼
|1235
|+4
|Nov
|1110
|1110
|1110
|1110
|—3½
|Est. sales 203,671.
|Tue.’s sales 198,060
|Tue.’s open int 601,051,
|up 832
