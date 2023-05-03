CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 596 620¾ 596 620¾ +25¼ Jul 609¼ 639 603¾ 637¾ +28½ Sep 620 650¼ 615½ 648¾ +28¼ Dec 638 666¾ 632¾ 664 +26¼ Mar 650¼ 677¾ 645¾ 675½ +25 May 657¼ 682 653½ 680½ +23¼ Jul 658½ 680 656¾ 678¾ +19½ Sep 690 690 682¾ 687¼ +16¼ Dec 690 705¼ 690 699 +10 Mar 720 720 720 720 +18 Est. sales 126,233. Tue.’s sales 109,880 Tue.’s open int 373,634, up 1,598 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 636½ 645 626½ 645 +7 Jul 579 589¾ 569¼ 589¾ +9¾ Sep 518½ 530 512½ 530 +9¼ Dec 518½ 529 512½ 528¾ +9 Mar 528¾ 538¼ 523 538¼ +8¼ May 535¼ 544¼ 529¾ 544 +7½ Jul 539¼ 547½ 533½ 547½ +7¼ Sep 520¼ 525½ 516 524 +3¾ Dec 515 519¾ 510 519½ +4¼ Mar 520 525½ 520 525 +2½ Dec 480 483 478 482 +2 Dec 469¼ 469¼ 469¼ 469¼ — ¼ Est. sales 277,483. Tue.’s sales 328,289 Tue.’s open int 1,223,954, up 3,893 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 294 294 294 294 +2½ Jul 303¼ 310 301¼ 310 +7½ Dec 324 327½ 323½ 327½ +5¾ Est. sales 319. Tue.’s sales 202 Tue.’s open int 5,174, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1435 1447 1422 1447 +7½ Jul 1411 1418 1392¼ 1416½ +5¾ Aug 1358 1361¾ 1340½ 1360¾ +2½ Sep 1287¾ 1292½ 1272¼ 1291¾ +3¾ Nov 1267 1271¼ 1252¼ 1270¾ +3½ Jan 1275½ 1281½ 1263¼ 1281 +4¼ Mar 1279 1285¾ 1268½ 1285 +5½ May 1280½ 1291½ 1274½ 1290¾ +6 Jul 1284½ 1295 1279¼ 1295 +6¾ Nov 1231 1236¼ 1224¼ 1235 +4 Nov 1110 1110 1110 1110 —3½ Est. sales 203,671. Tue.’s sales 198,060 Tue.’s open int 601,051, up 832

