Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 596 620¾ 596 620¾ +25¼
Jul 609¼ 639 603¾ 637¾ +28½
Sep 620 650¼ 615½ 648¾ +28¼
Dec 638 666¾ 632¾ 664 +26¼
Mar 650¼ 677¾ 645¾ 675½ +25
May 657¼ 682 653½ 680½ +23¼
Jul 658½ 680 656¾ 678¾ +19½
Sep 690 690 682¾ 687¼ +16¼
Dec 690 705¼ 690 699 +10
Mar 720 720 720 720 +18
Est. sales 126,233. Tue.’s sales 109,880
Tue.’s open int 373,634, up 1,598
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 636½ 645 626½ 645 +7
Jul 579 589¾ 569¼ 589¾ +9¾
Sep 518½ 530 512½ 530 +9¼
Dec 518½ 529 512½ 528¾ +9
Mar 528¾ 538¼ 523 538¼ +8¼
May 535¼ 544¼ 529¾ 544 +7½
Jul 539¼ 547½ 533½ 547½ +7¼
Sep 520¼ 525½ 516 524 +3¾
Dec 515 519¾ 510 519½ +4¼
Mar 520 525½ 520 525 +2½
Dec 480 483 478 482 +2
Dec 469¼ 469¼ 469¼ 469¼ ¼
Est. sales 277,483. Tue.’s sales 328,289
Tue.’s open int 1,223,954, up 3,893
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 294 294 294 294 +2½
Jul 303¼ 310 301¼ 310 +7½
Dec 324 327½ 323½ 327½ +5¾
Est. sales 319. Tue.’s sales 202
Tue.’s open int 5,174, up 52
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1435 1447 1422 1447 +7½
Jul 1411 1418 1392¼ 1416½ +5¾
Aug 1358 1361¾ 1340½ 1360¾ +2½
Sep 1287¾ 1292½ 1272¼ 1291¾ +3¾
Nov 1267 1271¼ 1252¼ 1270¾ +3½
Jan 1275½ 1281½ 1263¼ 1281 +4¼
Mar 1279 1285¾ 1268½ 1285 +5½
May 1280½ 1291½ 1274½ 1290¾ +6
Jul 1284½ 1295 1279¼ 1295 +6¾
Nov 1231 1236¼ 1224¼ 1235 +4
Nov 1110 1110 1110 1110 —3½
Est. sales 203,671. Tue.’s sales 198,060
Tue.’s open int 601,051, up 832

