The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 620 620 599½ 603½ —16¼
Jul 633½ 635¼ 613¾ 618¾ —15
Sep 644¾ 645¾ 625¼ 630 —15
Dec 661¾ 663¼ 643 648 —14½
Mar 674 677½ 655¾ 660½ —13¾
May 672¾ 673½ 662¼ 667 —12¼
Jul 670¾ 671 661½ 665½ —11
Sep 673½ 677¾ 673 677¼ —8
Dec 690¾ 698¾ 686¼ 694 —4¾
Mar 704¾ 713¾ 704¾ 708½ —1¼
Est. sales 98,974. Fri.’s sales 93,864
Fri.’s open int 365,418, up 2,881
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 632½ 639½ 628 638 +2
Jul 584½ 587½ 577½ 583¾ —1¼
Sep 529½ 530¼ 519½ 524½ —4¼
Dec 529¾ 529¾ 520 526 —1¾
Mar 539¼ 539¾ 530¼ 536¼ —2
May 546½ 546½ 537 542¾ —2¼
Jul 548½ 549¼ 541 546¾ —2¼
Sep 525¼ 526¼ 522½ 526¼ —2½
Dec 523¼ 523¼ 516¾ 521¼ —2
Mar 525 525 524 524 —6¼
Jul 528 528 528 528 —5
Dec 484½ 484½ 482 482 —5
Est. sales 440,171. Fri.’s sales 413,159
Fri.’s open int 1,207,234, up 4,536
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 303½ 304½ 303½ 304½ +2½
Jul 312¼ 313¼ 302½ 305½ —6½
Sep 317¾ 320½ 313 313 —7
Dec 330¼ 332½ 324 325 —6¾
Mar 344½ 344½ 339 339 —3¼
Jul 340½ 340½ 340½ 340½
Est. sales 899. Fri.’s sales 899
Fri.’s open int 5,056, up 252
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1444½ 1453½ 1441 1453½ +9¼
Jul 1419¼ 1428¼ 1413 1427¾ +8½
Aug 1362 1372 1356 1371½ +9½
Sep 1284 1296¾ 1279 1296 +11¼
Nov 1262½ 1274½ 1258½ 1274 +10½
Jan 1271 1283½ 1267¼ 1283 +11¼
Mar 1270¼ 1283¾ 1267½ 1283½ +12¾
May 1273¾ 1287½ 1271¼ 1287¼ +13¼
Jul 1275½ 1291¼ 1274 1291 +13¾
Nov 1220¾ 1229½ 1216¼ 1229½ +10¼
Est. sales 229,375. Fri.’s sales 215,044
Fri.’s open int 602,120, up 3,479

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

