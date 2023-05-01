CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|620
|620
|599½
|603½
|—16¼
|Jul
|633½
|635¼
|613¾
|618¾
|—15
|Sep
|644¾
|645¾
|625¼
|630
|—15
|Dec
|661¾
|663¼
|643
|648
|—14½
|Mar
|674
|677½
|655¾
|660½
|—13¾
|May
|672¾
|673½
|662¼
|667
|—12¼
|Jul
|670¾
|671
|661½
|665½
|—11
|Sep
|673½
|677¾
|673
|677¼
|—8
|Dec
|690¾
|698¾
|686¼
|694
|—4¾
|Mar
|704¾
|713¾
|704¾
|708½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 98,974.
|Fri.’s sales 93,864
|Fri.’s open int 365,418,
|up 2,881
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|632½
|639½
|628
|638
|+2
|Jul
|584½
|587½
|577½
|583¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|529½
|530¼
|519½
|524½
|—4¼
|Dec
|529¾
|529¾
|520
|526
|—1¾
|Mar
|539¼
|539¾
|530¼
|536¼
|—2
|May
|546½
|546½
|537
|542¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|548½
|549¼
|541
|546¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|525¼
|526¼
|522½
|526¼
|—2½
|Dec
|523¼
|523¼
|516¾
|521¼
|—2
|Mar
|525
|525
|524
|524
|—6¼
|Jul
|528
|528
|528
|528
|—5
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|482
|482
|—5
|Est. sales 440,171.
|Fri.’s sales 413,159
|Fri.’s open int 1,207,234,
|up 4,536
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|303½
|304½
|303½
|304½
|+2½
|Jul
|312¼
|313¼
|302½
|305½
|—6½
|Sep
|317¾
|320½
|313
|313
|—7
|Dec
|330¼
|332½
|324
|325
|—6¾
|Mar
|344½
|344½
|339
|339
|—3¼
|Jul
|340½
|340½
|340½
|340½
|Est. sales 899.
|Fri.’s sales 899
|Fri.’s open int 5,056,
|up 252
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1444½
|1453½
|1441
|1453½
|+9¼
|Jul
|1419¼
|1428¼
|1413
|1427¾
|+8½
|Aug
|1362
|1372
|1356
|1371½
|+9½
|Sep
|1284
|1296¾
|1279
|1296
|+11¼
|Nov
|1262½
|1274½
|1258½
|1274
|+10½
|Jan
|1271
|1283½
|1267¼
|1283
|+11¼
|Mar
|1270¼
|1283¾
|1267½
|1283½
|+12¾
|May
|1273¾
|1287½
|1271¼
|1287¼
|+13¼
|Jul
|1275½
|1291¼
|1274
|1291
|+13¾
|Nov
|1220¾
|1229½
|1216¼
|1229½
|+10¼
|Est. sales 229,375.
|Fri.’s sales 215,044
|Fri.’s open int 602,120,
|up 3,479
