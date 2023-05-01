CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 620 620 599½ 603½ —16¼ Jul 633½ 635¼ 613¾ 618¾ —15 Sep 644¾ 645¾ 625¼ 630 —15 Dec 661¾ 663¼ 643 648 —14½ Mar 674 677½ 655¾ 660½ —13¾ May 672¾ 673½ 662¼ 667 —12¼ Jul 670¾ 671 661½ 665½ —11 Sep 673½ 677¾ 673 677¼ —8 Dec 690¾ 698¾ 686¼ 694 —4¾ Mar 704¾ 713¾ 704¾ 708½ —1¼ Est. sales 98,974. Fri.’s sales 93,864 Fri.’s open int 365,418, up 2,881 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 632½ 639½ 628 638 +2 Jul 584½ 587½ 577½ 583¾ —1¼ Sep 529½ 530¼ 519½ 524½ —4¼ Dec 529¾ 529¾ 520 526 —1¾ Mar 539¼ 539¾ 530¼ 536¼ —2 May 546½ 546½ 537 542¾ —2¼ Jul 548½ 549¼ 541 546¾ —2¼ Sep 525¼ 526¼ 522½ 526¼ —2½ Dec 523¼ 523¼ 516¾ 521¼ —2 Mar 525 525 524 524 —6¼ Jul 528 528 528 528 —5 Dec 484½ 484½ 482 482 —5 Est. sales 440,171. Fri.’s sales 413,159 Fri.’s open int 1,207,234, up 4,536 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 303½ 304½ 303½ 304½ +2½ Jul 312¼ 313¼ 302½ 305½ —6½ Sep 317¾ 320½ 313 313 —7 Dec 330¼ 332½ 324 325 —6¾ Mar 344½ 344½ 339 339 —3¼ Jul 340½ 340½ 340½ 340½ Est. sales 899. Fri.’s sales 899 Fri.’s open int 5,056, up 252 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1444½ 1453½ 1441 1453½ +9¼ Jul 1419¼ 1428¼ 1413 1427¾ +8½ Aug 1362 1372 1356 1371½ +9½ Sep 1284 1296¾ 1279 1296 +11¼ Nov 1262½ 1274½ 1258½ 1274 +10½ Jan 1271 1283½ 1267¼ 1283 +11¼ Mar 1270¼ 1283¾ 1267½ 1283½ +12¾ May 1273¾ 1287½ 1271¼ 1287¼ +13¼ Jul 1275½ 1291¼ 1274 1291 +13¾ Nov 1220¾ 1229½ 1216¼ 1229½ +10¼ Est. sales 229,375. Fri.’s sales 215,044 Fri.’s open int 602,120, up 3,479

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.