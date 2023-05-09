Precision BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.1 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTIL

