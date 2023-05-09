PlayAGS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $334,000 in its…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $334,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.5 million.

PlayAGS shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.52, a fall of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.