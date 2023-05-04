Planet Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.7…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.