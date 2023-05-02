Live Radio
PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 7:01 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 54 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $200 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

