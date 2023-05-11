PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.20. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 85 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.