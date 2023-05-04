PG&E: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $572 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.23 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.