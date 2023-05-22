PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $233,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $256.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS

