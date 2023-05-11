PerkinElmer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $569.5 million. The…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $674.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.3 million.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKI

