Performant Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

