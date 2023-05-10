Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $80.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $13.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.94 billion.

