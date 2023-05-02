Perficient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.8 million. On…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $231.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $231 million to $237 million for the fiscal second quarter.

