Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Perdoceo Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Perdoceo Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported profit of $34.5 million in its first quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 53 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.68 to $1.86 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRDO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up