PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

