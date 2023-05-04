PENN Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $514.5…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $514.5 million.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

PENN Entertainment expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.37 billion to $6.81 billion.

