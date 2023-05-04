Peloton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $275.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $275.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $748.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million.

