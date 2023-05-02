Pediatrix Medical Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $491 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.