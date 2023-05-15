PDS Biotechnology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

