PDF Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Tuesday reported net income of $355,000 in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

