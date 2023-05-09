Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q2…

Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Tuesday reported net income of $475,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up