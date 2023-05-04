Patria Investments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Thursday reported profit…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Thursday reported profit of $19.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.1 million.

