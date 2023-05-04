Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $590.9 million. On a…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $590.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $4.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.60 to $20.90 per share.

