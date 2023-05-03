Park-Ohio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.8 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $423.5 million in the period.

