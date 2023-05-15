Park City Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported profit of $1.7 million…

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported profit of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

