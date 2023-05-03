Live Radio
Paramount Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 9:24 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported net income of $145.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $396.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF

