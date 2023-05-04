Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.27 billion in the period.

