Paramount Global-B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Paramount Global-B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 7:16 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.27 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.42 billion.

