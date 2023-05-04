Papa John’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $22.4…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $22.4 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $527 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.8 million.

