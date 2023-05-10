Live Radio
Pangaea Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 4:44 PM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL

