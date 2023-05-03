Pacira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $160.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.