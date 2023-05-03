Live Radio
Pacira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 8:10 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $160.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

