Oramed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 1:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drug maker posted revenue of $666,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORMP

