CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 607 612¾ 602½ 609½ +3¼ Sep 620½ 625 615¼ 621½ +2½ Dec 637½ 642¾ 633½ 639½ +2¼ Mar 652½ 655¾ 647¾ 653 +2 May 657¾ 661 654½ 658¾ +1¼ Jul 660½ 663¾ 656½ 661½ +1¼ Dec 679¼ 684½ 679¼ 680 —2¼ May 694 694 694 694 — ¼ Est. sales 32,760. Wed.’s sales 94,769 Wed.’s open int 384,360, up 4,907 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 587½ 592½ 583½ 588¾ +1½ Sep 515 518½ 511¼ 514½ — ¾ Dec 520 523¼ 516¾ 519¾ — ¼ Mar 528¾ 532¼ 526 529 — ½ May 535 538 532 534¾ — ¼ Jul 535 539½ 533¾ 536½ — ¼ Sep 509¼ 511 507 509 +¾ Dec 505 506½ 502¼ 505 — ¼ Dec 472½ 472¾ 472½ 472¾ —1¼ Est. sales 104,553. Wed.’s sales 339,479 Wed.’s open int 1,312,355, up 12,514 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 328¼ 341¼ 327½ 340¾ +11 Sep 343 343¼ 342¾ 343¼ +9¼ Dec 347¾ 354¼ 347¾ 353½ +8¾ Est. sales 273. Wed.’s sales 418 Wed.’s open int 4,751, up 54 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1324¼ 1333½ 1316¾ 1324¾ +¼ Aug 1257½ 1264¼ 1249¾ 1256 —2¾ Sep 1195¾ 1198¼ 1187 1191¼ —4¼ Nov 1185 1185½ 1175 1180 —5 Jan 1193½ 1195¼ 1185 1189¾ —5 Mar 1196 1197¼ 1188½ 1192 —5½ May 1199½ 1200½ 1193 1196½ —5½ Jul 1206 1206 1197¾ 1201½ —4¾ Nov 1155¾ 1160½ 1152¾ 1156¼ —3¼ Nov 1122 1122 1122 1122 —2¼ Nov 1095 1095 1095 1095 +3¾ Est. sales 81,797. Wed.’s sales 178,081 Wed.’s open int 653,602, up 2,354 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.07 48.85 47.89 48.82 +.82 Aug 48.15 48.89 47.99 48.85 +.77 Sep 48.05 48.73 47.94 48.70 +.71 Oct 47.88 48.49 47.75 48.45 +.63 Dec 47.81 48.39 47.69 48.35 +.58 Jan 47.71 48.28 47.65 48.22 +.52 Mar 47.74 48.16 47.57 48.10 +.48 May 47.59 47.99 47.44 47.99 +.50 Jul 47.37 47.91 47.37 47.85 +.48 Aug 47.13 47.18 47.13 47.16 Sep 46.91 46.91 46.91 46.91 —.03 Dec 47.00 47.00 47.00 47.00 +.36 Est. sales 48,559. Wed.’s sales 104,904 Wed.’s open int 545,615, up 4,215 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 402.20 405.50 399.30 400.30 —1.90 Aug 399.20 400.80 395.50 396.30 —2.40 Sep 390.50 391.20 386.80 387.50 —2.90 Oct 381.40 381.40 377.60 377.90 —3.40 Dec 379.00 379.00 374.70 375.50 —3.40 Jan 376.50 376.60 372.90 373.20 —3.60 Mar 370.80 370.80 366.70 366.80 —4.20 May 366.90 367.00 363.00 363.70 —3.30 Jul 365.80 365.80 362.20 363.10 —3.10 Aug 362.50 362.70 360.80 361.80 —2.10 Sep 361.10 361.10 358.50 358.50 —2.60 Dec 355.00 355.00 355.00 355.00 —2.20 Est. sales 61,407. Wed.’s sales 117,615 Wed.’s open int 483,168, up 3,363

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.