CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|647½
|647½
|647¼
|647¼
|+¼
|Jul
|662
|669
|656
|657¼
|—3
|Sep
|673½
|680
|667¼
|668¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|689¾
|695¾
|683½
|684¾
|—2½
|Mar
|697
|705
|693¾
|695
|—2½
|May
|698
|708½
|698
|699¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|703¾
|705½
|696½
|697¾
|—1½
|Sep
|708¾
|708¾
|708¾
|708¾
|Dec
|727¾
|727¾
|725¾
|726¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 52,270.
|Fri.’s sales 109,728
|Fri.’s open int 369,612
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|652¾
|655
|651¾
|654¾
|+1½
|Jul
|596½
|600
|593¾
|597
|+½
|Sep
|536¾
|539½
|531¾
|533½
|—3½
|Dec
|534¾
|537
|530
|531¼
|—3½
|Mar
|543¾
|545¼
|539
|540¼
|—3¼
|May
|548¾
|550¾
|544¾
|545¾
|—3½
|Jul
|552
|553¼
|548
|548¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|524¾
|525
|524¾
|525
|—2½
|Dec
|519½
|520
|516¼
|517¼
|—3½
|Mar
|526¾
|526¾
|526¾
|526¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|480
|481¾
|480
|480
|—1½
|Est. sales 90,767.
|Fri.’s sales 240,929
|Fri.’s open int 1,251,115,
|up 2,341
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|329
|339¼
|327
|336¾
|+7¾
|Sep
|335¾
|342
|334¾
|339
|+6¾
|Dec
|343½
|350¾
|343½
|346
|+3¾
|Est. sales 543.
|Fri.’s sales 671
|Fri.’s open int 5,025
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1477
|1477
|1464½
|1464½
|—4½
|Jul
|1436½
|1446¾
|1430½
|1438¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1374¾
|1382¾
|1366¼
|1372
|—1½
|Sep
|1301½
|1306½
|1291½
|1296½
|—3¼
|Nov
|1282½
|1285¾
|1271¾
|1276¼
|—3¾
|Jan
|1289½
|1294
|1281
|1284½
|—4
|Mar
|1288½
|1294½
|1284
|1287¾
|—2
|May
|1294¾
|1297¾
|1289
|1291¼
|—2
|Jul
|1296
|1299¾
|1291½
|1294½
|—1
|Nov
|1237½
|1243½
|1235
|1237¼
|—1
|Est. sales 68,464.
|Fri.’s sales 166,211
|Fri.’s open int 609,716,
|up 3,112
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|54.36
|55.12
|53.67
|54.07
|—.26
|Aug
|53.98
|54.73
|53.39
|53.74
|—.24
|Sep
|53.54
|54.28
|52.98
|53.30
|—.25
|Oct
|53.03
|53.67
|52.47
|52.76
|—.29
|Dec
|52.70
|53.46
|52.11
|52.42
|—.32
|Jan
|52.50
|53.22
|51.92
|52.18
|—.34
|Mar
|52.28
|52.81
|51.69
|51.96
|—.32
|May
|51.88
|52.63
|51.48
|51.74
|—.36
|Jul
|52.54
|52.54
|51.42
|51.71
|—.28
|Dec
|51.28
|51.28
|50.79
|50.79
|—.27
|Dec
|50.76
|50.76
|50.76
|50.76
|+.23
|Est. sales 57,815.
|Fri.’s sales 143,767
|Fri.’s open int 480,612,
|up 3,244
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|428.00
|428.00
|425.90
|426.00
|—2.90
|Jul
|424.50
|430.10
|423.30
|427.00
|+.90
|Aug
|418.10
|422.50
|416.50
|420.10
|+1.50
|Sep
|406.50
|410.70
|405.30
|408.80
|+1.70
|Oct
|398.10
|401.30
|396.60
|398.30
|+.20
|Dec
|395.80
|399.50
|394.80
|397.30
|+.90
|Jan
|394.20
|397.70
|393.10
|395.40
|+.90
|Mar
|388.60
|391.70
|388.60
|389.90
|+.80
|May
|385.00
|388.80
|384.90
|386.60
|+1.00
|Jul
|385.20
|388.40
|384.10
|384.10
|—.60
|Aug
|384.00
|384.40
|384.00
|384.40
|+2.50
|Sep
|380.40
|381.80
|380.40
|381.80
|+3.50
|Oct
|375.30
|378.30
|375.30
|378.30
|+5.70
|Dec
|375.00
|378.00
|370.10
|370.10
|—2.50
|Est. sales 41,972.
|Fri.’s sales 103,047
|Fri.’s open int 441,830,
|up 6,283
