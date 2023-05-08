CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 647½ 647½ 647¼ 647¼ +¼ Jul 662 669 656 657¼ —3 Sep 673½ 680 667¼ 668¾ —2¾ Dec 689¾ 695¾ 683½ 684¾ —2½ Mar 697 705 693¾ 695 —2½ May 698 708½ 698 699¾ —1¾ Jul 703¾ 705½ 696½ 697¾ —1½ Sep 708¾ 708¾ 708¾ 708¾ Dec 727¾ 727¾ 725¾ 726¾ +2¾ Est. sales 52,270. Fri.’s sales 109,728 Fri.’s open int 369,612 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 652¾ 655 651¾ 654¾ +1½ Jul 596½ 600 593¾ 597 +½ Sep 536¾ 539½ 531¾ 533½ —3½ Dec 534¾ 537 530 531¼ —3½ Mar 543¾ 545¼ 539 540¼ —3¼ May 548¾ 550¾ 544¾ 545¾ —3½ Jul 552 553¼ 548 548¾ —3¼ Sep 524¾ 525 524¾ 525 —2½ Dec 519½ 520 516¼ 517¼ —3½ Mar 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ 526¾ — ¾ Dec 480 481¾ 480 480 —1½ Est. sales 90,767. Fri.’s sales 240,929 Fri.’s open int 1,251,115, up 2,341 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 329 339¼ 327 336¾ +7¾ Sep 335¾ 342 334¾ 339 +6¾ Dec 343½ 350¾ 343½ 346 +3¾ Est. sales 543. Fri.’s sales 671 Fri.’s open int 5,025 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1477 1477 1464½ 1464½ —4½ Jul 1436½ 1446¾ 1430½ 1438¼ +1¾ Aug 1374¾ 1382¾ 1366¼ 1372 —1½ Sep 1301½ 1306½ 1291½ 1296½ —3¼ Nov 1282½ 1285¾ 1271¾ 1276¼ —3¾ Jan 1289½ 1294 1281 1284½ —4 Mar 1288½ 1294½ 1284 1287¾ —2 May 1294¾ 1297¾ 1289 1291¼ —2 Jul 1296 1299¾ 1291½ 1294½ —1 Nov 1237½ 1243½ 1235 1237¼ —1 Est. sales 68,464. Fri.’s sales 166,211 Fri.’s open int 609,716, up 3,112 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 54.36 55.12 53.67 54.07 —.26 Aug 53.98 54.73 53.39 53.74 —.24 Sep 53.54 54.28 52.98 53.30 —.25 Oct 53.03 53.67 52.47 52.76 —.29 Dec 52.70 53.46 52.11 52.42 —.32 Jan 52.50 53.22 51.92 52.18 —.34 Mar 52.28 52.81 51.69 51.96 —.32 May 51.88 52.63 51.48 51.74 —.36 Jul 52.54 52.54 51.42 51.71 —.28 Dec 51.28 51.28 50.79 50.79 —.27 Dec 50.76 50.76 50.76 50.76 +.23 Est. sales 57,815. Fri.’s sales 143,767 Fri.’s open int 480,612, up 3,244 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 428.00 428.00 425.90 426.00 —2.90 Jul 424.50 430.10 423.30 427.00 +.90 Aug 418.10 422.50 416.50 420.10 +1.50 Sep 406.50 410.70 405.30 408.80 +1.70 Oct 398.10 401.30 396.60 398.30 +.20 Dec 395.80 399.50 394.80 397.30 +.90 Jan 394.20 397.70 393.10 395.40 +.90 Mar 388.60 391.70 388.60 389.90 +.80 May 385.00 388.80 384.90 386.60 +1.00 Jul 385.20 388.40 384.10 384.10 —.60 Aug 384.00 384.40 384.00 384.40 +2.50 Sep 380.40 381.80 380.40 381.80 +3.50 Oct 375.30 378.30 375.30 378.30 +5.70 Dec 375.00 378.00 370.10 370.10 —2.50 Est. sales 41,972. Fri.’s sales 103,047 Fri.’s open int 441,830, up 6,283

