OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.56.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The company posted revenue of $524.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $8 per share.

