OneSpaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $182.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $730 million.

