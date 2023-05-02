Live Radio
Oneok: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:48 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period.

