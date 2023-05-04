Live Radio
One Liberty Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $10.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.4 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

