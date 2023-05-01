ONE Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.84.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.6 million.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.02 to $4.26 per share.

