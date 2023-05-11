OncoCyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its…

OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $297,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCX

