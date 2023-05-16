On Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $48 million. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $48 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $454.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.4 million.

