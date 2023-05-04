Olympic Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $9.9…

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $573.1 million in the period.

