Ocugen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Friday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCGN
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.