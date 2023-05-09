Occidental: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $7.26 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

