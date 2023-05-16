NXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSFDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSFDF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.