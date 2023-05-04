NV5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.9 million in…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.28 to $5.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $878 million to $915 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE

