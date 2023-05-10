Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $571 million.…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $571 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.67 billion.

Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.